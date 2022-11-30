HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, announced its Family Birth Center has adjusted its visitation restriction due to the increase in flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

Family Birth Center patients may have two visitors/support persons at a time, but only one support person may stay overnight, the hospital reported. All visitors must be 13 years or older and be free of respiratory symptoms.

