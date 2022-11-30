HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, announced its Family Birth Center has adjusted its visitation restriction due to the increase in flu and respiratory syncytial virus.
Family Birth Center patients may have two visitors/support persons at a time, but only one support person may stay overnight, the hospital reported. All visitors must be 13 years or older and be free of respiratory symptoms.
“We want our newborns to be as safe as possible and with the rise in flu and RSV it’s just not worth the risk to our patients,” stated Laurie Schulz, manager of Infection Prevention at Good Shepherd.
Patients admitted for services in Acute Care Services, Good Shepherd Cancer Center, Emergency Department, Surgical Services or Treatment Center may not visit patients in the Family Birth Center.
Masks are required in health care settings and visitation is discouraged from those who are sick or have been exposed to anyone with respiratory symptoms within the last 48 hours.
For questions regarding visitation restrictions pertaining to the Family Birth Center, call 541-667-3670. For more information about Good Shepherd’s Family Birth Center, visit www.gshealth.org/family-birth-center.
