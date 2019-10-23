HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System is holding its second annual community meeting next week.
The event takes place Wednesday in the Hermiston High School commons and auditorium from 5-8 p.m. The event will include a health fair with free flu shots, educational booths, food, prizes and more from 5-6 p.m.
The keynote speaker at 6 p.m. is Marcus Engel, a national speaker, adjunct professor at the University of Notre Dame and the author of five books, including "The Other End of the Stethoscope," which is the title of his presentation. Engel shares his insights on improving patient care, gleaned from his experiences after being blinded and nearly killed by a drunken driver while in college.
After Engel's remarks, Good Shepherd CEO Dennis Burke will present the hospital's annual report.
To attend the free event, RSVP to 541-667-3509 or register online at gshcsannualcommunitymeeting.eventbrite.com.
