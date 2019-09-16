HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System will hold an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday after a major renovation to its diagnostic imaging lobby and laboratory draw stations.
The remodel has expanded the lab from two draw stations to four, increased the number of registration offices and will improve patient flow, according to a news release from Good Shepherd.
“We were able to add more registration offices that significantly expedited the patient registration process for both departments,” GSHCS chief operating officer Jim Schlenker said in a statement. “Additionally, the offices are even more private than before, helping us protect patients’ private health information during registration.”
The open house will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the diagnostic imaging waiting area at 610 N.W. 11th St. in Hermiston.
