Kris Neville, left, and his wife Danielle Davies-Neville enjoy a quiet moment with their newborn, Colton Neville, amid visits from hospital staff and a portrait session at Good Shepherd Family Birth Center in Hermiston. Colton David Neville was the first baby of the decade in Umatilla County. He was born at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.