Good Shepherd Health Care System’s speech-language pathology department has a new manager.
Heidii Roberts, speech-language pathologist, will head up the department. She comes from the Portland metro area, where she has run her own practice for the past 10 years.
According to a news release from Good Shepherd, Roberts has a particular passion for working with children with autism.
“There is nothing more rewarding for me than getting silly and teaching them about social skills and how to be flexible,” she said in a statement. “I also care for individuals with tongue thrust and lisping articulation, and I plan to contribute my experience with Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy (OMT).”
OMT is used to treat individuals with orofacial myofunctional disorders, which interfere with the development of bones and muscles around the face and mouth, in some cases causing problems with speech.
Roberts and her husband have two daughters, who also work in the medical field. Roberts said she applied for the Hermiston position because she was ready for a change of scenery, and she enjoys the friendliness of Eastern Oregon.
Speech-Language Therapy, at 600 N.W. 11th St., Suite E-25, is accepting referrals. For more information call 541-667-3635.
