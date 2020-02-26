PENDLETON — Oregon Senate Republicans walked out on Monday and their counterparts in the House of Representatives followed suit on Tuesday, but the stakes go beyond cap and trade.
Without a quorum in either house of the Oregon Legislature, progress on dozens of bills ground to a halt, including a $11.7 million financial package for Pendleton and other areas of Northeast Oregon damaged by this month’s floods.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that the state was awarding relief money to Pendleton, Milton-Freewater and other areas affected by the flood to help with infrastructure repair and housing replacement.
Pendleton had been openly lobbying for state money to backfill the $1.8 million emergency repairs it hired contractors to make on a breached levee, and Northeast Oregon’s all-Republican legislative delegation — Rep. Greg Smith of Heppner, Rep. Greg Barreto of Cove and Sen. Bill Hansell of Athena — all praised Brown in a press release.
All three would go on to participate in the walkout over cap and trade, and the GOP’s collective action not only puts cap and trade on ice, but also holds up the flood package and some of their own legislation.
Kate Kondayen, Brown’s spokeswoman, said expenditures like the relief package are typically attached to an appropriations bill near the end of the session.
With the Legislature’s even-yeared short session only lasting 35 days, lawmakers have until March 8 to pass bills.
For his part, Smith was confident that the flood relief package would pass out of the Legislature, one way or another.
Smith said he received assurances from both Brown and House Speaker Tina Kotek that the cap-and-trade debate wouldn’t affect the outcome of the relief package. Hansell told Oregon Public Broadcasting he received a similar promise from Brown on Feb. 17.
“Tina, I’ve always found her to be a leader who keeps her word,” Smith said. “The governor has kept her word with me in the past. I have no reason to believe that that won’t occur on this important issue.”
Smith said the remaining Democrats had enough people to advance the relief package out of committee, but he wasn’t sure what would happen once it reached the floor because there weren’t enough legislators to form a quorum.
But even if the session ends before the Legislature takes action on the relief package, Smith said the money could still be dispersed later in the spring through the Emergency Board, a state group that can allocate emergency funds between sessions.
Flood relief isn’t the only bill with local impacts that’s being delayed by the walkouts.
As a part of the flood relief announcement, Brown said she supported House Bill 4090, a piece of legislation that would allow Pendleton to expand its urban growth boundary for affordable housing opportunities.
The bill sailed through the House and was set for a floor vote in the Senate before the walkout. Neither Barreto nor Hansell, the bill’s chief sponsors, responded to a voicemail message requesting comment.
At the local level, community leaders are keeping an eye on Salem.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said he was “a little bit disturbed” that the Democrats didn’t try to pass the flood relief package before pressing ahead with cap and trade, which he thought should be referred to the voters.
Pendleton Mayor John Turner has been involved in trying to get flood relief for his city, but citing the political sensitivity around the walkout, he declined to comment.
