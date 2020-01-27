HERMISTON — A Hermiston retailer is holding a hiring event as it prepares to switch brands.
Stage, the parent company for the Bealls clothing store in Hermiston, plans to convert the store into a Gordmans department store on March 31. The company is holding a job fair for positions at the new Gordmans on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the current Bealls, 930 S. Highway 395, in Hermiston.
Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online at gordmans.com/careers before stopping by the event. Full-time, part-time and temporary positions are available.
Gordmans is an "off-price" retailer that sells clothing, footwear, home decor, furniture, linens, kitchen gadgets, toys, pet accessories and more. The Bealls stores in La Grande and Hood River are also converting to Gordmans in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.