Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, left, reads a letter Jan. 15, 2023, from Luis Monge, right, in rural Boardman. The letter is for Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and addresses the issues of well water contamination in Boardman. Kotek on Friday, April 7, issued her plan for taking on the problem in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
SALEM — Gov. Tina Kotek has issued the basics of her plan to address groundwater contamination in the Lower Umatilla Basin.
“Every Oregonian should have safe, healthy drinking water," Kotek stated Friday, April 7, in a press release. "The water contamination experienced in Morrow and Umatilla counties is unacceptable and must be fixed. Residents need to be aware of the danger posed by nitrates and have immediate access to well testing and clean drinking water while we work towards longer-term solutions.”
In response to the ongoing groundwater contamination, Kotek reiterated her commitment to coordinating an interagency response that includes testing and treatment of affected wells, pursuing a contract with a local community-based organization to engage in this effort and dedicating a project manager to support safe drinking water.
This week, members of the governor’s office were in Morrow and Umatilla counties touring impacted residential sites and meeting with community leaders, local elected leaders and public health officials in advance of Kotek visiting the counties in the coming weeks.
Since January, the governor’s office has been meeting with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as engaging community leaders to build a plan and team that will accelerate free testing of domestic wells.
At the direction of the governor, a dedicated project manager from OHA has been identified to lead this work. A public education and outreach campaign will ensure that every domestic well owner in the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area has information on the impact of high nitrates in drinking water. In addition to free water testing, households whose water tests high for nitrates will receive delivered water and, where effective, in-home filtration systems, while longer-term solutions are being developed.
The governor’s office also is pursuing a contract with a local community-based organization to support the outreach, engagement, and delivery of water testing and treatment in impacted communities.
There will be additional outreach to other community-based organizations to engage in that work. Kotek is committed to working with the EPA, DEQ, ODA, and community members to address the long-term remediation needs of the groundwater aquifer, according to the press release.
“I want residents who have been impacted by this water contamination to know that we are working with urgency to deliver solutions,” Kotek said. “The state’s coordinated response must meet the needs of the families on the ground. In addition to my staff’s hard work over the past several months, I look forward to personally meeting with community members in Umatilla and Morrow counties in the weeks ahead.”
Residents of the affected region can access testing by visiting the OHA Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area Testing and Treatment webpage or contacting their county public health department.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.