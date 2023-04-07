Boardmanwater_011.jpg
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, left, reads a letter Jan. 15, 2023, from Luis Monge, right, in rural Boardman. The letter is for Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and addresses the issues of well water contamination in Boardman. Kotek on Friday, April 7, issued her plan for taking on the problem in Umatilla and Morrow counties.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

SALEM — Gov. Tina Kotek has issued the basics of her plan to address groundwater contamination in the Lower Umatilla Basin.

“Every Oregonian should have safe, healthy drinking water," Kotek stated Friday, April 7, in a press release. "The water contamination experienced in Morrow and Umatilla counties is unacceptable and must be fixed. Residents need to be aware of the danger posed by nitrates and have immediate access to well testing and clean drinking water while we work towards longer-term solutions.”

