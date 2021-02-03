SALEM — Chuck Sams of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will represent the area on the Pacific Northwest Electric Power and Conservation Planning Council for the next three years.
Sams, who replaces Ted Ferrioli, was one of a long list of names submitted by the governor's office for confirmation by the Oregon Senate this week.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan was also submitted for confirmation for a four-year term on the Public Safety Standards and Training Board, replacing Bryan Wolfe of Hermiston.
The Senate Rules Committee is expected to consider the confirmations on Feb. 23.
