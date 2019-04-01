While much of the local focus on Gov. Kate Brown’s budget has honed in on her proposals for education, tucked away in the Oregon Military Department budget is millions of dollars allocated for the Oregon National Guard’s facilities in Pendleton.
Under Brown’s public safety budget, the department would spend $9.9 million for enhancements at aviation facilities in Pendleton and Salem during the 2019-21 biennium.
Roy Swafford, the department’s director of installations, said the money would go toward providing the aviation facilities with upgrades that would protect them against emergencies, including seismic structure improvements and providing each building with backup power sources.
While the money is currently split between Pendleton and Salem, Swafford said the department would decide how to divide the money after it's allocated.
The governor’s other allocation is targeted for the 2023-25 biennium, a time when her office wants to spend $5.2 million for a “life extension” on the Pendleton armory alone.
Swafford said the state would try to pair its expenditure with federal dollars to provide the facility with repairs and replacements for things like its roof, heating, ventilation, air conditioning system, and windows.
Nothing in the governor’s budget is final since the Oregon Legislature controls the power of the purse strings.
Brown and the military department will find out whether lawmakers include the facility requests in their budget before the end of the legislative session on June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.