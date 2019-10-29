HEPPNER— The Morrow County School District, home to nearly 2,300 students at nine different schools, saw a district-wide lift in on-time graduation rates last year, according to Report Card data released by the Oregon Department of Education.
The district’s percentage of on-time graduating seniors jumped five points to 83%, just points above the statewide average of 79% for the 2018-19 school year.
The district also saw a slight increase in its amount of “on-track” freshman last year, up to 94%, and small jumps in the below-average eighth-grade math and third-grade English language arts proficiency percentages.
“At the end of the day,” said Superintendent Dirk Dirksen, “individual buildings are just really focusing on student by student. We’re making sure students are getting good encouragement and support from teachers.”
The district’s largest high school, Riverside Junior/Senior High School, saw its own 7% jump in on-time graduation last year. But the smallest of the high schools, Heppner Junior/Senior High School, saw a 12% drop down to 76%.
Across the board, the number of graduated seniors who headed straight off to college remained below average for the district. But to Dirksen, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“We don’t want to limit kids’ opportunities to see that as the only way of being successful,” he said. “There are a lot of jobs right here. There is a focus on opportunity for preparing kids to go right to work, and on technical school education.”
He pointed to the Port of Morrow, and the fact that several larger businesses throughout the county support technical skill development on the job.
Across the district’s elementary schools, proficiency percentages were varied.
At Heppner Elementary, 63% of students met grade-level expectations for English, and 43% met grade-level expectations for math, exceeding state averages — 51% and 42% respectively — for both subjects. A.C. Houghton Elementary saw a 20% leap, to 48%, in the number of students meeting math proficiency in Oregon.
Irrigon Elementary saw a 15% increase in the number of students who met English standards, and an 18% increase in the number of students meeting math standards, but the numbers still fell below state averages.
“We want to get above state average,” Dirksen said. “It’s an example of where kids are at. But if you didn’t pass that, it’s not the end of opportunities.”
He said throughout the district, a lot of students start kindergarten already behind in their learning. If schools can get kids reading and ready to go by third grade, he said, their chances at graduation will be higher.
“We realize the sooner we can get kids caught up, the better,” he said.
Dirksen also noted the district has seen a flattening in enrollment numbers, with some lowered and raised distributions across the county. This year, Boardman schools are seeing 25 more students, while Heppner and Irrigon are seeing fewer pupils than last year.
