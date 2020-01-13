PENDLETON — Graffiti tagged in the bathrooms of Pendleton’s parks and underneath the city’s bridges this winter is posing problems for the parks and recreation department.
Liam Hughes, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the city has been painting over graffiti in bathrooms at Grecian Heights and Community Park in the recent weeks, along with spots along the Riverwalk and under the Bedford and 10th Street bridges.
“I just wish this stuff didn’t happen,” he said. “But we’ve just got to do what we can to pick it up and keep our community clean.”
From a law enforcement perspective, Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said he wouldn’t characterize the graffiti as a problem.
“I don’t mean to minimize it, but it’s more of an annoyance than anything,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the majority of recent graffiti is what he calls “straight mischief,” which is graffiti containing images or words that serve “no purpose other than to be foul.”
The other graffiti, Roberts said, can be attributed to the same self-proclaimed Sureños gang who call themselves The Cyclones. According to Roberts, their graffiti is usually blue and evokes symbolism with the Mexican Mafia through the use of the number 13 and the letter M.
The group responsible for the tagging is likely three or four teenagers who are either siblings or other relatives of older gang members, Roberts said, and police have had plenty or run-ins with them.
“There’s not really a significant penalty,” Roberts said of those who are caught tagging. “It’s really unfortunate because they’re not going to change and the system isn’t going to change them, but it costs a lot of money to clean up.”
Usually the park’s bathroom walls only need to be painted every few years, Hughes said, but the amount of small graffiti the city has been covering up or removing means they need to be completely repainted sooner rather than later.
While typically the city would just buy house paint to easily cover any tagging, the cold and wet conditions of the winter have forced the parks and rec department to just use spray cans or removers. The result is a worse finish, Hughes said, which means some spots may need to be repainted again in the warmer months.
Overall, Hughes said the cycle of covering the graffiti is costly in labor and that the city just spent $500 on more paint last week.
Pendleton has what Roberts called “an aggressive ordinance” to keep the city clean from graffiti. Residents and businesses are required to have graffiti covered within three days, but Roberts added there’s an abatement program to assist those either with the costs or labor that requires.
Those who need to cover graffiti are able to go to Sherwin-Williams or Zimmerman True Value Hardware for free materials, and the city’s code enforcement officer also works with local contractors and volunteer groups if someone is physically unable to paint over the graffiti.
