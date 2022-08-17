PENDLETON — Officials from Grain Craft on Friday, Aug. 12, visited Pendleton in the aftermath of the fire that ravaged the company's flour mill two days earlier.

Grain Craft confirmed President and CEO Pete Frederick, Senior Vice President of Operations Wade Blalock and Chief Human Resources Officer Jeff Zierenberg all came. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock reported the Grain Craft team were on hand to assess the damage at the mill and meet with local officials. Grain Craft officials also met with the 22 employees of the mill to provide them reassurance.

