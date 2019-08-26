BAKER CITY — The Granite Gulch Fire was relatively tranquil over the weekend, but with hot, dry and potentially windy weather predicted over the next several days, the blaze in the Eagle Cap Wilderness could begin to spread again as it did at times last week.
The fire, started by lightning July 14 in Granite Gulch north of the Minam River, moved “very slowly” Saturday and Sunday, said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Granite Gulch Fire.
“It was mainly smoldering, burning the surface debris, which is ideal,” Bogardus said this morning.
Fire officials anticipated the fire, fanned by strong winds, could produce a column of smoke during the weekend.
The fire spawned two towering smoke plumes, visible throughout Northeastern Oregon, on Tuesday when it burned into thickets in the Wild Sheep Creek drainage.
But rain on Wednesday night slowed the fire.
The fire’s perimeter is about 4,734 acres, but inside that area the flames have stayed on the ground, rather than burning into the crowns of trees, over much of the acreage, Forest Service officials said.
“You couldn’t plan a better burn in mid-elevation mixed conifer,” said Nathan Goodrich, fire management officer for the Eagle Cap Ranger District. “Everything’s cleaning up really nicely with very low levels of mortality in the overstory.”
Allowing lightning fires to perform their natural role in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Oregon’s largest at 365,000 acres, is the goal of a Forest Service policy in place for more than 25 years.
That policy allows the agency to use a variety of tactics to manage lightning fires, rather than trying to put them out as quickly as possible.
In the case of the Granite Gulch Fire, officials have called in helicopters on several days to drop water on parts of the fire to slow its spread, mainly to the west.
Forest Service officials said that in addition to reducing the fuel load on the forest floor, the fire has improved habitat for whitebark pine trees, a species that mainly grows only above 7,000 feet elevation.
Whitebark pines can be crowded out by subalpine fir trees, and the fire has scorched stands of the firs.
204 Cow Fire
This blaze, started by lighting on Aug. 9, has burned 2,371 acres on the Malheur National Forest in the extreme southwestern corner of Baker County, about 15 miles southeast of Prairie City.
Firefighters are building control lines taking advantage of roads and of the fire scars from blazes that burned in 1993 and 1998.
Crews have also been igniting fuel inside the lines, with a goal of reducing the amount of combustible material between the control lines and the areas already burned.
A community meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Prairie City Senior Center.
