PILOT ROCK — As a first-grader watching firefighters battle a blaze at his family’s Pendleton home, Eli Hernandez knew what he wanted to do for a living.
Fast forward 15 years later and the 21-year-old just finished up a three-month position as the Pilot Rock Fire District summer seasonal employee. Hernandez, who has been a volunteer with the department for a little more than three years, was thrilled with the opportunity to get paid to work as a firefighter. But even more, he said the position provided him with the chance to help his community in the best way possible.
“I consider deep down in my heart Pilot Rock to be my community,” Hernandez said. “It was nice to help the community and I want to do that wherever I go.”
After gaining approval from the Pilot Rock Fire District board of directors, fire chief Scott Stanton wrote a grant request for funding to help pay for the position. The Special Districts Association of Oregon awarded the matching grant, which resulted in the ability to pay Hernandez to be onsite at the fire hall during regular business hours Monday through Friday.
Stanton and Pilot Rock Mayor Virginia Carnes, who also serves on the fire district board, said it was a great benefit to the community to have the station manned during the week. Stanton said choosing Hernandez for the position was a no-brainer because he had the familiarity and necessary qualifications.
“We’re an all-volunteer organization and having someone at the station having the equipment ready when a call comes in is huge,” Carnes said. “It’s been good for Eli, too, because he can determine if he wants to pursue fire services as a career. He was able to get more experience.”
“He’s already a Pilot Rock volunteer, so he knows the area and equipment,” Stanton added.
Having someone onsite throughout the week, Stanton said, helped with things like checking the vehicles on a regular basis, building and grounds maintenance, having someone on hand to answer citizens’ questions and even something as simple as being available for deliveries. Especially with the busy summer fire season, Stanton said it was nice not having to track down a package that was being shipped to the fire district — Hernandez was right there to receive it.
“I made sure our equipment and apparatus was up to standards and ready to go on fire scenes,” Hernandez said. “I also did a lot of cleaning and I painted the station — it hadn’t been painted for awhile.”
Carnes said it was very helpful to have the financial support for a summer seasonal employee. In addition, she said the fire district was able to evaluate the benefits of having someone onsite during regular business hours. Stanton and Carnes hope to figure out a way to fund such a position in the future.
As for Hernandez, the summer experience solidified his resolve to continue pursuing needed education and training to obtain a position as a full-time firefighter. He’s also interested in participating in a program to become an emergency medical technician (EMT).
For more information about volunteer firefighting opportunities, contact Rich Cearns, training coordinator/division chief, at 541-567-8822 or rcearns@ucfd1.com.
