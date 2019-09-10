JOHN DAY — Oregon State Police arrested a Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday on suspicion of attempted rape, child neglect and assault.
Tyler Smith was placed on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office on Aug. 9, according to the Blue Mountain Eagle.
Charges had not been filed as of Monday afternoon. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
The state review board for police officers received a complaint about Smith in February. That complaint alleged that in September 2018 he told a woman to “go f—— yourself” after she called 911 to report a restraining order violation.
“My complaint is not only with Deputy Tyler Smith, but with Sheriff Glenn Palmer who has given strict guidelines and protocols to his deputies to not enforce these restraining orders … . I cannot travel to John Day to care for or visit my elderly mother and father, because of my fear of being assaulted again by my brother,” the woman wrote.
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training replied that the allegations were outside its jurisdiction.
“As a courtesy we have forwarded a copy of your complaint to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office,” it added.
Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer hung up without speaking when reached for comment Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.