PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton provides spaces to rest for people without homes, but those spaces and others also are the sites of more practical problems.
The 2019 federal court case Martin v. Boise held there is a right to be homeless and to be able to rest. The Pendleton City Council in 2020 passed a right to rest ordinance to comply with federal ruling. The text of the local law focused more on where people couldn’t sleep — streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights-of-way — than where they could. The city also produced a map of public properties where people can legally sleep for the night
“It is difficult to draw the line with what property can be used for rest or not,” City Manager Robb Corbett said. “I hear it should be banned near city hall, but then that is not fair, it is hypocritical. Exceptions are not fair because then if everyone got the exception they wanted, there would no longer be the public space for the right to rest, and the city would be liable for lawsuits.”
He said cities can ban resting on public property if they provide shelter to the homeless.
“But I don’t know of a community that has enough shelter space to be able to ban the right to rest in a public space,” Corbett said. “It’s very, very expensive to build a shelter without state resources.”
Corbett said Pendleton homelessness is relatively low compared to a lot of other places, but it still has a dramatic effect.
“It takes a lot of time, effort and resources from the city, with all the garbage, excrement and drug paraphernalia,” Corbett said. “City staff used to do a lot of the clean-up, but then we fall behind in other areas.”
Corbett said Pendleton decided to contract out for hazardous waste removal, but does not receive any reimbursement by the state for site clean-up, meaning hazardous waste removal is paid for through the city’s general fund, but that isn’t the only city resource needed to address the problem.
Pendleton police officers on a daily basis take action regarding the city’s resting law. And Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the majority of calls for his department’s services are related to the community’s homeless population. Some areas, he said, particularly near Safeway and Walmart, which are not on the city’s resting sites map, have become host to a slew of illicit activity from the homeless population, mainly shoplifting and trespassing.
For now, Oregon is deploying “laser-focused resources to a few high-need locations at a time,” Corbett said. “It will probably be a very slow process to be able to get around to the entire state.”
This has led to a situation, compounded by Measure 110’s effects on the community, where many public spaces are getting vandalized, leading the city to consider shutting down public bathrooms because they often are vandalized, Corbett said.
“The city wants to help. We want to help. People are suffering,” he said. “We want to support people’s recovery effort, but something is awry.”
He also said homelessness in Pendleton and Oregon at large has worsened. The city manager is working on an inventory of Pendleton’s mental health and addiction resources and making sense of all of the resources available he said, but added he thought Oregon’s decision to do away with mental facilities has stripped many of the best resources away.
“It’s worth asking,” Corbett said, “are some people better off in jail or out on the streets?”
