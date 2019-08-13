HERMISTON — Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a grass fire near Westland and Powerline roads on Monday after 11 a.m.
The Umatilla and Echo rural fire protection districts provided mutual aid on-site.
The fire burned for two hours, and the cause is still under investigation. No structures or vehicles were involved.
At the same time, firefighters were knocking down a second blaze on the other side of town, on West Hensel Road. The brush fire threatened homes in the area but was halted before reaching them.
“It’s dry out there,” said Battalion Chief Ed Clarke. “Be careful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.