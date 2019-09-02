PENDLETON — The crash of a personal drone sparked off Monday's grass fire that threatened Pendleton homes.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on the grass- and brush-covered lot at Southwest Third Drive and Isaac Avenue. Smoke poured into the sky and flames were visible from the town flats. Witnesses reported police arrived within five minutes and the first fire engines weren’t far behind.
Once the neighborhood realized the fire was a few yards from their homes, they joined the effort to suppress it.
Gary Taber’s family has lived on the hill since 1948. He said big fires used to be common, but this was the first in at least 18 years.
He said he was sitting at home when he heard crackling from outside. He soon heard the sound of fire engines and went out to see what was happening.
“I thought they had it contained,” he said as he saw the flames being fought further down the hill. “Then it went up the hill and there was nobody covering it.”
Thinking quickly as the fire headed towards his neighbor’s home, Taber grabbed a garden hose and shovel from his neighbor’s yard and tried to contain the fire line. A truck driver who’s often on the road, Taber said he always worried about not being home when a fire struck and didn’t think his neighbors were there Monday.
“It’s just amazing how fast it moves, that’s why they’re so scary,” he said. “It’s always in the back of your mind if you live here that this place could go up in flames because I’ve seen it happen.”
A neighbor banging on their windows alerted Darshae Hunter and Phil King.
Hunter and King said they opened the door and the neighbor told them his drone battery “exploded” and ignited the fire. Neither Hunter nor King said they knew the neighbor’s name but they grabbed hoses and buckets to help.
Fellow neighbors Erika and Cory Egan, Chris Bounds and others snatched up more hoses and buckets to try and help the fire from crossing the gravel road toward their row of homes.
“It’s a great way to meet your neighbors, that’s for sure,” Hunter said, laughing. “There’s nothing better to do on Labor Day."
The fire blackened an eastern hillside below Southwest Third Drive, and underbrush and bark snapped and popped and flames burned through the clump of trees near more homes in the shadow of the hillside leading up to Interstate 84.
Pendleton fire kept one water tender on Southwest Third Drive while crews made their way to higher ground. Narrow dirt roads in the neighborhood provide limited access. Pendleton police officer Chase Addleman helped at the scene and connected a fire hose to the hydrant at Southwest Third Drive and Isaac. Fire crews from Pilot Rock, Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded with brush rigs and more.
Crews cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m. Shawn Penninger, assistant fire chief with Pendleton, said the fire appears accidental. The drone operator told them the device crashed in the field, and the battery malfunctioned and set off the fire. The flames charred between 10 to 15 acres, he said, but firefighters protected people and property from harm.
