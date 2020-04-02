Graupel catchers.jpg

Grant, age 8, and Luke Waldher, 4, of Athena learned a new weather term, graupel, and practiced catching some while keeping their eyes safe on Wednesday at their home. Graupel, also called soft hail or snow pellets, is precipitation that forms when supercooled water droplets are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes, forming balls of rime 0.08-0.20 inches in diameter.

 Photo contributed by Jane Waldher

