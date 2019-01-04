Pendleton-based beverage company Graybeal Distributing has changed ownership and will function as Columbia Distributing as of late February. Graybeal supplies more than 500 brands of beverages to companies in Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Baker and Wallowa counties.
A press release from Columbia Distributing, which supplies to companies in all three west coast states, said that there will not be much change to the company's day-to-day operations in Eastern Oregon.
Lindsi Taylor, a spokesperson for Columbia, said the company would not release the amount that Graybeal sold the company for. She said some of the Oregon brands Columbia supplies include Deschutes Brewery and Hop Valley.
Taylor said the company has about 50 employees in Eastern Oregon, and they don't anticipate any changes in employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.