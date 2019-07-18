HERMISTON — When the Greater Hermiston Community Foundation started a little more than a year ago, its founders weren’t sure how long it would take before they could start the fun part: giving away money.
That part is almost here. The foundation plans to take applications this fall and award its first grants in early 2020 after hitting the $200,000 mark earlier this year.
“That was a huge milestone,” vice-chair Nate Rivera said. “We were thrilled to reach that goal in that timeline.”
The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation is a 501©3 charity started by Hermiston residents who wanted to help people give back to the community in a lasting way. The foundation’s main component is an endowment fund, where money will be held in trust and the interest earned from the fund will perpetually generate money for community projects.
The GHCF will also be able to open separate accounts to collect direct donations for specific projects. For example, once the city of Hermiston is ready to actively solicit donations for the rebuild of Funland Playground, the foundation will collect tax-exempt donations and pass 100% of the money on to the city. The account will be an option for large corporations and others that have policies against giving directly to cities to avoid a conflict of interest.
Board treasurer Dennis Barnett said those involved in the foundation made the commitment to donate time, website costs, printing and all other overhead costs in-kind instead of using money from donations.
“There’s not a dollar of administration in this,” he said. “No overhead.”
Barnett said in addition to donations the foundation has in hand, a few of Hermiston’s more well-off current and former residents have also written the foundation into their will. He said the time for a bequeathment opportunity like the GHCF is ripe, given the timeline of how the city has grown.
“We will have a lot of wealth that will be transitioning for the first time in Hermiston,” he said.
While there are local foundations that focus on specific areas, such as health or education, the Greater Hermiston Foundation will be more broad in scope. Rivera said they will be looking more toward brick-and-mortar projects in than events to make the most impact in the greater Hermiston area.
“We have a lot of flexibility in what we can fund,” he said.
The board will come up with an application form and list of criteria this fall, then award its first grant in early 2020. Their next fundraising goal is to take the endowment fund up to $500,000.
