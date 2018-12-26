The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation has reached its goal of raising $200,000 less than a year after taking its first donation.
A group of community members began the charitable foundation in the spring with the goal of providing a sustainable fund from which to draw grants to support local community enhancement projects.
Because grants will be awarded using the money generated from interest earned on the account, and never from the donations themselves, the foundation board agreed to not begin awarding grants until it had $200,000 for a year.
"Surpassing this first major milestone will allow the GHCF to award its first grants in early 2020," board president Greg Harris said in a statement.
The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation board is made up of Harris, Nate Rivera, Cindy Middleton, Dennis Barnett, Roe Gardner, Greg Juul and Jeff Snell. It is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to "encourage, prudently manage and distribute charitable contributions to improve the quality of life for our community, now and in the future."
For more information, visit greaterhermiston.com.
