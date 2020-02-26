UMATILLA COUNTY — The movement to redraw state borders and annex over 20 Oregon counties to Idaho is coming to Umatilla County.
Move Oregon’s Border, a newly formed political nonprofit organization, announced on Tuesday night that Umatilla County became the third to pass the group’s petition through a procedural constitutional review and that signatures could begin to be collected as soon as early March to put an ordinance on the November ballot.
“At a first, emotional glance, it sounds like something that’d be really appealing,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said. “But upon further reflection it raises more questions than answers.”
The petition will need to gather 1,447 signatures in order to qualify for the ballot. If passed by the voters, the ordinance compels the county commissioners to participate in any future negotiations to admit Umatilla County to the state of Idaho. In the event that the county did become a part of Idaho, the commissioners would then be tasked with preparing the county for that transition.
As a whole, the group’s idea is for a majority of Oregon, minus much of the Willamette Valley and all of the state’s metropolitan centers, to leave and join Idaho, forming the new state of “Greater Idaho.” The group also hopes to include several Northern California counties in a later, second phase of its movement.
But as Murdock alluded too, “Greater Idaho” is unlikely to ever become a reality. Even if every county targeted by the movement were to vote in favor of seceding from Oregon and joining Idaho, it would take an agreement between the state legislatures and Congress for the changes to actually take effect.
The movement has been spearheaded by Michael McCarter, a former president of the Oregon Agribusiness Council and Oregon Association of Nurserymen, who argues that the move would be mutually beneficial for the economies of Oregon counties and Idaho, while simultaneously forming a more ideologically uniform state.
“We are a distinct people that want self-determination so that we can preserve our livelihoods, our traditional values, and the character of our communities,” McCarter said in the press release. “If Northwestern Oregon doesn’t want to worry about maintaining a quorum or maintaining their supermajority in the Oregon Legislature, then they should make a deal with Idaho to move the border.”
Murdock agrees that Umatilla County and Eastern Oregon may be more comparable to Idaho politically, but doesn’t see the same potential for economic returns.
“We’d sacrifice some pretty robust economies in favor of some struggling rural communities,” he said.
Paperwork is also progressing through Douglas and Josephine counties, the group said in a press release. Petitions are expected to begin circulating in early March in Douglas County, where the group is planning a rally in Roseburg on March 7, while petitions are currently delayed in Josephine County for a review from the county circuit court.
