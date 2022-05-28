MORROW COUNTY — Followers of The Greater Idaho movement are taking steps to make their goal a reality.
According to a Friday, May 27, press release from Citizens for a Greater Idaho, supporters recently submitted a petition at the Morrow County Courthouse to force a ballot initiative onto the November 2022 Morrow County ballot.
The release states they submitted 287 signatures and the ballot initiative’s purpose is “to show state legislators that voters want them to begin talks with Idaho to move the border.”
The movement is asking Oregon legislators for "hearings and for cosponsors for a resolution that would invite Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on moving the border,” according to the press release.
It goes on to point out the voting habits of people in Eastern Oregon — that voters on this side of the state side with Republicans at a rate similar to Idaho.
“Our representatives would be heard in the Idaho legislature, because they would be a part of the majority party there. Idaho respects rural values and rural industries. Idaho has a lower cost of living and lower taxes,” said Mike McCarter, movement leader, according to the press release.
