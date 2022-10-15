Author and bird researcher Noah Strycker gives a presentation Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Pendleton, discussing his most recent adventures researching penguins in Elephant Island, Antarctica.
Author and bird researcher Noah Strycker gives a presentation Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Pendleton, discussing his most recent adventures researching penguins in Elephant Island, Antarctica.
PENDLETON — What do Ernest Shackleton, the famed Antarctic explorer whose quest to traverse Antarctica on foot met a freezing end, and Noah Strycker, a prolific birder, author and researcher from Eugene, have in common?
They are among the few humans who have spent the night on one of planet Earth's most remote and desolate places: Elephant Island. The mountainous island rises from the ocean just north of the Antarctic Peninsula and requires a 500-mile-long journey south from the most southern port in the world. That may be where the commonalities end though.
"Elephant Island is 17 miles by 29 miles, but why do you think this island is called Elephant Island?" Strycker asked the Pendleton Bird Club during his presentation Thursday night, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, Pendleton. "It does kind of look like an elephant if you add some features to it. But the first people that saw this island around the 1820s were not looking at it by satellite, they were looking at it from beach level, and they were probably more concerned with the elephant seals that are clustered around the beaches all around the shoreline of the island. Although, I like a third explanation, which is simply, 'An 'ell of an island …" this is a direct quote from Ernest Shackleton."
Strycker spoke before the first in-person gathering of the Pendleton Bird Club in two years, sharing his presentation, "The Chinstrap Penguins of Elephant Island," for the club's first reunion since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Strycker is no stranger to the club. He visited just a few years ago after he'd completed his "big year" — birder jargon for seeing as many birds as possible in a calendar year. Strycker's big year involved traveling to 41 countries and spotting more than 6,000 species of birds.
His latest adventure, Strycker explained, came as a reaction to such a grueling year.
"I got back home, and I was a little worried about getting burnt out on birding after a year like that," he said. "My worst fear was getting to the end and hating the one thing that I love the most in the world, but it was the opposite. It was actually kind of hard to stop."
After completing a book on his big year, Strycker decided to move on to a new birding quest, but this time he'd focus on a single type of bird rather than setting out to break his own record. Working as a guide on Antarctic expeditions, Strycker met some penguin researchers and quickly became fascinated with penguins. Strycker decided to study the chinstrap penguin, and he would rush to Stonybrook University in New York where he worked on a master's degree in the research of chinstrap penguins.
He said right before he started the program, Greenpeace International published "30×30: A Blueprint For Ocean Protection," the result of a year-long collaboration between academics at Greenpeace and the University of York and University of Oxford.
"It was an idea of how you could theoretically preserve 30% of the world's oceans by the year 2030," Strycker said. "
Greenpeace visited Strycker's lab and proposed an offer he couldn't refuse. Greenpeace would provide researchers with 40-days of time aboard their largest ship, the Esperanza, to travel just about anywhere they'd like in Antarctica as part of the promotion for the "30X30" report. Strycker soon was on his way aboard the Esperanza to do surveys of the chinstrap penguin populations on Elephant Island.
As he completed his presentation, Strycker was met with a boisterous applause from the members of the Pendleton Bird Club. Strycker took some time to discuss his adventures with members personally, and was signing and selling his books to bird club members.
But Strycker soon is setting off to Antarctica again and surely will return with more tales of birding adventures and one of Earth's final frontiers.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
