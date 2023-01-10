Greg Smith

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, delivers remarks Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, during the opening of the 2023 Oregon Legislature in Salem.

 Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau, File

SALEM — Republican Rep. Greg Smith of Heppner said the opening of the 2023 legislative session signals a generational change in Oregon politics.

The longest-serving Senate president, Democrat Peter Courtney, Salem, is retired, and the longest-serving House speaker, Democrat Tina Kotek, now is the governor of Oregon. Smith said this opens the doors to opportunities for lawmakers to try to work together and advance positive agendas.

