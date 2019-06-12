WESTON — Crisis counselors were available Wednesday for students and staff at Weston-McEwen High School after a student died in car crash.
The school is out of session for the summer, but the Athena-Weston School District opened the library for the day. Schools Superintendent Laure Quaresma stated on social media the district planned to offer additional support on Thursday.
The district also extended its sympathy to the students and families the fatal crash affected.
Three teens were in the 1997 Ford Thunderbird that crashed early Tuesday into a tree off Wildhorse Road near Indian Grade Road in Umatilla County. Michael Newbold, 16, died in the crash.
The sheriff’s office reported Logan Foster, 18, of Weston, was the driver and survived the crash but required treatment at a local hospital. He was a graduating senior from Weston-McEwen. A 15-year-old girl also was in the car. She required an emergency flight to a local hospital. Officials have not identified her.
