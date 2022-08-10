STANFIELD — Stanfield is growing.
After two other developments already started, the Stanfield City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, approved a third.
Stanfield City Manager Ben Burgener confirmed SGS Contracting Services Inc. is working on a new development on the north end of Stanfield at the intersection of Highway 395 and Canal Road.
The lot will be built across from the Silver Ridge development, another recent housing project Burgener said is nearing completion.
There have been two public hearings discussing the proposed project, with the most recent on Aug. 4. While Burgener said there were not a lot of public comments at the time, it meant the housing development moved on without a hitch. Two weeks from now, a private meeting will discuss the proposed housing further.
As it stands now, the SGS development will be 107 houses, with plans for improvements to Canal Road as well as several new streets. Canal road is unpaved and runs through a wheat and corn field.
“They’ve mentioned paving Canal Road all the way to Feedville (Road), which would be nice,” Burgener said.
An additional hearing is upcoming for a manufactured home complex in the same development. One hundred or so extra homes could be placed next to the area. Burgener said as of right now, plans are for 107 single-family residences and 180 manufactured homes.
While there’s still no timeline on the Canal Road project, it’s one of three major projects that have begun over the last 18 months.
After a rezone in July 2021 paved the way for Silver
Ridge, the new development on the north side of Stanfield has added more than 58 acres
of housing to the area. So far, several homes are built with nearly 40 still to go,
Burgener said.
The south side of Stanfield also is seeing new projects. Bumble B Estates has broken ground and plans to add 99 single-family residences. The East Ball Avenue construction is visible when entering the city.
According to the city of Stanfield’s website, this trend started in 2020 with the addition of Patriot Heights, a 41-home development also off of 395 on the north side of town. The Turner Addition on Sloan Street is a smaller, eight-house project also underway.
In total, Burgener said the developments could add as many as 1,000 residents to Stanfield. For a town with a population at 2,144 in the 2020 census, this new wave of houses is a sign of a changing city.
“These developments are going to improve our infrastructure,” he said, “It’s going to make Stanfield a lot more competitive for businesses.”
Most importantly, Burgener said while the town is growing, it will keep that rural hometown charm that many in Eastern Oregon love. And the new developments only show how popular that feeling is becoming.
