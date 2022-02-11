HERMISTON — Oregon gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam said he is visiting all corners of Oregon to learn how locals take on the state’s biggest problems.
The Republican, who is the mayor of Sandy, brought his campaign Thursday, Feb. 10, to Eastern Oregon with a morning stop in Boardman and an afternoon tour of Martha’s House in Hermiston.
“I’m a mayor, and so I’ve always really heavily believed in local control and local solutions to our problems,” he said.
His visit to Martha’s House gave him opportunity to see how Hermiston is handling its housing shortage. He said Martha’s House impressed him with its community engagement.
“My experience as someone who grew up in my hometown of being involved in service organizations is that there is something special about the feeling when you are able to help out a fellow neighbor,” he said.
When a person is trying to transition out of situations that aren’t favorable, there is opportunity to help, he said, and that is “a special deal.”
Pulliam expressed his hope he can help people, too, by addressing the concerns of locals.
The tour has concentrated on “a lot of Main Street businesses,” he said, and he added his campaign started with such operations. But the tour also takes in places such as Martha’s House, in addition to schools, where he could explore educational options.
“We’ve done a tour through southern Oregon so far,” he said. “This is our second leg of the tour. On that one, we went up through Eugene and Springfield to Medford and Grants Pass.”
The next stint brought them Feb. 9 to The Dalles, and then to Boardman the morning of Feb. 10 before the visit in Hermiston and a meet-and-greet that night in Pendleton. Next, the tour heads to the coast.
“We’re trying to cover all of the corners of the state,” Pulliam said. “What we’re trying to see is what are the different solutions in the different corners of the state that different neighbors are figuring out on how to tackle our biggest problems,” he said.
Pulliam on mask mandates, COVID-19
While in Boardman, he addressed several topics, including mask mandates.
“I think it’s time for personal choice on masks,” he said.
He repeated his message in Hermiston after his tour of Martha’s House.
As he took the tour, he wore a mask, and he said it was important to respect businesses and organizations when they required mask usage. Still, he stated people should have the option to decide if masks are right for them or not.
He said he was vaccinated and has isolated himself whenever he felt ill.
“I do not know whether or not I have had COVID,” he said.
He said may have had it, he said, but he does not think “we should test every time we aren’t feeling well” and instead, “We should just do the right thing, which is follow the doctor’s orders, and isolate and not go to work, and not try to spread our viruses to one another.”
Getting a taste of the local
While communicating his messages, including his opinion on COVID-19 protection, Pulliam said he has enjoyed visiting different places in Oregon. In Hermiston, he stopped by Obie’s Express for a cup of coffee. He and his wife both gave “two thumbs up” to the coffee and bagels.
“We try to get to the local places,” he said. “And that’s one of the coolest things about the state. We find ourselves sometimes in communities learning how special and cool they are.”
