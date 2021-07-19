PENDLETON — Oregon 2022 gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez visited Pendleton Sunday, July 18, to campaign for her platform focusing on business, education and homelessness.
Gomez, who is the founder and CEO of the Medford-based Rogue Valley Microdevices and chair of the Oregon Tech Board of Trustees, came to Pendleton to meet with the Oregon Wheat Growers League, talk with members of the community and listen to their concerns.
“I’m hearing a lot about the economy, I’m hearing a lot about workforce issues,” she said.
Workforce participation rates are sitting at 62.5%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data, and this needs to be addressed, Gomez said.
“It shouldn’t be like that,” she said.
Gomez, who grew up in New York and moved to Southern Oregon when she was 12, said she knows a bit about business and the ravages of poverty.
She had a difficult childhood and spent a little more than a year experiencing homelessness. With the timber industry in complete collapse in the late 1980s and ’90s due to the spotted owl controversy, she said, her parents couldn’t find work and they had to spend time couch surfing, lived out of a car and spent a lot of time in parks.
Her parents had decided from an early age to homeschool their children, however, she spent much of her time taking care of her three younger siblings and she struggled academically.
“By the time I was 9 I was still not reading or writing,” she said.
Her grandmother invited her back to New York and helped her get back on her feet. She said her grandmother was instrumental in helping her rebuild her life and taught her how to set goals and achieve them.
Eventually, Gomez moved back to the West Coast to be closer to her family that she had left.
“Family is really important,” Gomez said.
With her past difficulties in mind, she said she hopes to parlay these experiences into a political platform that speaks to Oregonians.
“I think I come with a different perspective,” Gomez said. “I know what it’s like to struggle. I know what it’s like to work for something and to build that success and I think there is something so important about that process.”
Gomez said there’s a misperception that business owners are born with a silver spoon in their mouth and she is living proof that this is not the case. She said legislators and a governor who has been serving in bureaucracy for 30 years don’t understand this perspective.
“We have such an anti-business environment now in Oregon,” she said. “I watched go from super business-friendly and excited about new companies to kind of neutral to pretty anti-business now.”
Gomez said the negative impacts of this attitude are becoming visible, and the lack of leadership in Oregon is one of the reasons she decided to run for governor.
With 10 other candidates running for office so far, nine of which are Republican and two Democrat, Gomez is hopeful she can make up budget deficits with some bigger-name candidates, such as Bud Pierce.
“I’m a blank slate,” she said, “There hasn’t been a candidate like me in our state before.”
