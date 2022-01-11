HERMISTON — When Sierra Gilman was homeless, she did not know of the Hermiston Warming Station, but she said she wished she had.
She worked her first day as a volunteer at the station on Saturday, Jan. 8. In this capacity, she checked in people as they sought refuge from the elements. She and others at the warming station spoke of life on the streets and their gratitude for this service.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., people who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets in the cold checked into the Hermiston Warming Station, 1075 S. Highway 395. The station opens every year as the weather becomes cold. Come morning, the guests of the station leave to resume their homelessness.
Gilman, 27, of Hermiston, said she learned of this volunteer opportunity last year. Her friends at her church — she is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — told her of the warming station. Now sober and free of drugs, she said she finally felt able to help out at the building.
Her training included a 30 to 40 minute session to learn the rules. Among other things, guests must turn over their possessions and store belongings in a plastic tote. They also must maintain a clean environment and a respectful tone with others.
In trade for following the rules, guests have access to cots, where they sleep throughout the night. Also, they are provided with food and hygiene supplies. In addition, they can use washing machines and a shower. Volunteers stand ready to meet the needs of guests.
Gilman remembered back to her three to four years living without a home. She was addicted to drugs, she said, and she lived under the stars. She would camp on a space off Theater Lane in Hermiston. Hiding away, among trees, she was able to get rest.
It was a trying time, though she accepts responsibility for her troubles. She said she was making bad decisions, which included her drug use. Despite trying several times to correct her problems, she said she lacked the strength to turn her life around.
It was not until her sister died, she said, that she finally experienced an epiphany, and she had a “God moment.” Suddenly, she realized the pain she was causing other people, including her parents, she said.
“It was the gift of desperation,” she said.
She began wanting passionately to live, she said, and she knew that her life, as it was, would lead to a quick death.
With the help of others, she was able to give up her addictions, and she now reports “feeling amazing.” Also, she has a job, as she works for Amazon, and she is studying business management online at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
Volunteering to the warming station is part of her effort to give back to the community, she said. In addition, as she rebuilds her own life, she has sought to make amends for the damage she has done to other people. One example of this restitution, she said, came when she recently visited Walgreens in Kennewick. There, she spoke with the store’s manager and apologized for stealing, she said.
The experience of asking forgiveness and having her apologies accepted is “freeing,” she said. Now unburdened by the guilt of past wrongdoing, she said she feels better able to continue forward with a better life in which she communicates her past struggles with others.
Speaking with others in person, as well as on her Facebook page, she tells people about the joy she feels in sobriety.
“I have not had a bad day since getting sober,” she said.
Becoming homeless
As Seth Hall, 51 of Hermiston, discussed his experiences he mentioned the causes for his homelessness. He was at the warming station on Jan. 8. A part-time janitor, he works 20 hours a week, but he said he does not have enough money to pay rent and child support.
He was able to afford his own home, when he was employed as a forklift driver. He said he lost recent jobs, however, when one company closed. He was released from another job, he said, after too many missed days of being ill.
Hall said he is trying to get a better job to pay for a home, but this process is not as easy as many people think. He applies for jobs, he said, but he does not receive interviews; he does not even get calls back from prospective employers.
Life is not like one sees on the news, he said. Often, he sees reports of labor shortages and employers who are desperate to hire new workers. Still, he remains underemployed, and he expressed disappointment that he cannot find better work.
These days, he bounces back and forth between this warming station and a second station, in the old Sears building in Hermiston, which is open during the day. He continues to apply for work, he said, while hoping for a better future.
Waiting for rescue
Marie Gonzalez, 57 of Hermiston, is in a similar situation as Hall. She, too, travels from the two Hermiston stations each day.
Family troubles forced her out of her Hermiston home originally, and she moved to Lexington with her daughter. She said she had to leave Lexington, though, to be closer to medical services. The problem now, she said, is she does not have a home in Hermiston, which is why she stays at one station at night and another one during the day.
“It’s a blessing,” she said of the services that have kept her from having to sleep on the street. She expressed gratitude to the community for the space to live while she waits “for rescue.” Soon, she said, she will reach out to her daughters to help her, and she believes one will end her homelessness.
She said she is worried, though, about her medical condition. According to Gonzalez, she has diabetes, which can make her faint. She needs insulin, and she is staving off her disease with fruit and granola bars.
Helping at the station
Brodie Messenger, Hermiston Warming Station board chair, supervised the arrival of guests the night of Jan. 8. He offered water and help, where he could, and he engaged people in light conversation.
He said he has seen many people during his tenure. He started volunteering in 2015. He feels happy about the part he has played in helping people, he said, and he has had very few negative experiences.
He told of one day when a guest stole a phone. The guest, according to Messenger, became angry when he was confronted with the theft, and he threatened Messenger. Other guests, however, stood up for Messenger and prevented a possible attack, he said.
Mostly, he said, his experience at the station has been happy. He spoke of the many friends he has made there and the positive memories he has had.
Only three guests arrived that night, which left much of the warming station empty. He said he usually welcomes more people than that, and he expressed hope that the ones who did not arrive were well.
As it is only mid-January, there are many more nights in which people could use the Hermiston Warming Station to fight off the cold, he said.
