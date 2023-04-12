 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Gun, guns, guns and more

PENDLETON — Anthony Bowman of Pendleton owns 3,379 firearms, including more than 900 Mauser rifles.

"Around 500 are K98s," he said. "But I have every Mauser made in Germany, except I don't have the one made for China in the 1930s."

Bowman_Antique_Guns_002.jpg
Buy Now

Anthony Bowman of Pendleton handles his German Luger P08 semiautomatic pistol, right, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with U.S. Colt M1911, center, and a Soviet Tokarev TT-30.
Bowman_Antique_Guns_001.jpg
Buy Now

Anthony Bowman of Pendleton on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, opens the box containing his Luger P08 pistol in downtown Pendleton.
Bowman_Antique_Guns_003.jpg
Buy Now

Anthony Bowman of Pendleton handles his American Colt M1911 semiautomatic pistol, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in downtown Pendleton beside his World War II M3 half-track armored personnel carrier.
That’s a lot of guns

Gun collector Anthony Bowman of Pendleton talks with attendees of Pendleton Gun Show at his display Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Pendleton Convention Center. Bowman brought more than 80 of his guns, including machine guns, to the annual event, a fraction of this total collection of almost 3,400 guns. The Pendleton City Club operates the gun show and uses the proceeds from the event to support local youth activities.
Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

