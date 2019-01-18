Jesse Bonifer of Athena is a staunch defender of gun rights and was one of the chief petitioners of the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance, which Umatilla County voters passed overwhelmingly. He is no fan of the proposal in the state Senate to require Oregonians to have a permit before even buying or receiving a gun.
“That’s just ridiculous,” Bonifer said. “We already have our permit.”
That permit being the Second Amendment. Bonifer said requiring another would violate constitutional rights.
Senate Bill 501 from Sen. Rob Wagner and Rep. Andrea Salinas, both Lake Oswego Democrats, also would limit a person to two permits per month, one for a handgun and another for a rifle or shotgun. The bill also seeks to ban magazines holding more than five rounds, would require a background check to buy or receive ammunition and limit that to a maximum of 20 rounds every 30 days. The bill also would fine and jail people who don’t report gun thefts within 24 hours of discovering the loss.
This kind of measure also raises concerns for Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack.
“I want people to be able to protect themselves, so I’m pretty open to Second Amendment issues,” he said, barring, of course, people the law excludes from possessing guns, such as felons.
He said these kinds of laws hurt law-abiding citizens and aim to modify their behavior when their behavior is not the problem.
“Bad guys,” he said, “are not going to count their rounds.”
Lawmakers had until Friday to submit bills. The online Oregon Legislative Information System shows about a dozen bills that would regulate firearms, and the Wagner and Salinas proposal is the most restrictive. House Republican Leader Carl Wilson in a written statement this week said the bill’s mandate for the permit “is the very definition of infringement on a right,” and, “There is simply no way to make this palatable. No acceptable compromise.”
Other bills look to expand gun possession. Senate Bill 322 would authorize the sheriff of one county to issue a concealed handgun license to eligible people from an adjoining county. Lt. Sterrin Holcomb, of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, oversees concealed handgun licenses. She said the sheriff’s office during the past six months issued 363 new licenses and 625 renewals. The adjoining county proposal, she said, carries a logistical concern.
People in counties with larger populations might apply for their concealed handgun license in a nearby county with a smaller population. Enough people do that, she said, and the smaller county soon lacks the staff to keep up with the demand.
Matlack said he does not oppose the idea, but Oregon law already allows someone who owns property in two counties to apply for a concealed handgun license in either. Moreover, he said, sheriffs have the authority to grant someone a concealed handgun license depending on the circumstances. An out-of-state jewelry salesman, for example, might seek a license to protect self and property while working in an Oregon county. Likewise, he said, a Umatilla County family on a hike in Wallowa County wilderness might want to carry a gun.
“I don’t know of any other justification you need to protect yourself and your family than when you’re hiking, camping, and you’re in the middle of nowhere,” Matlack said.
The larger issue, he said, is Oregon does not recognize concealed handgun licenses from other states. He said he would like to see a nationwide system for concealed handgun licenses, but Oregon should at least reciprocate with its bordering states — Washington, Idaho and Nevada.
Gun regulation proposals in the 2019 Oregon Legislature
Senate bills
5 — Makes shooting range and person discharging firearm at shooting range strictly liable for injuries resulting from bullets that stray outside boundaries of a shooting range. Allows injured person to bring civil action against city or county that fails to regulate a shooting range after having notice of dangerous condition. Removes prohibition on local government regulation relating to shooting ranges.
87 — Allows gun dealer or person transferring firearm, ammunition or firearm component at gun show to establish minimum age for purchase of firearms, ammunition or firearm components, provided that minimum age is at least 21.
275 — Requires owner or possessor of firearm to secure firearm with trigger or cable lock or in locked container except in specified circumstances.
322 — Authorizes sheriff of county to issue concealed handgun license to eligible person residing in adjoining county.
323 — Provides person with privileges and legal defenses available to person with Oregon concealed handgun license if person is licensed to carry concealed handgun in another state that recognizes Oregon concealed handgun licenses.
501 — Requires person to secure permit before purchasing or otherwise receiving firearm.
House bills
2251 — Defines “assault rifle.” Prohibits transfer of handgun or assault rifle to person under 21.
2291 — Establishes tax credit against personal income taxes for purchase of qualifying gun safes or locking mechanisms.
2298 — Directs Oregon State Police to create and maintain list of states that recognize Oregon concealed handgun licenses and require demonstration of handgun competency to obtain license that is similar to requirement in Oregon.
2479 — Authorizes sheriffs to collect the $15 fee for the cost of the Federal Bureau of Investigation nationwide fingerprint check for a concealed handgun license.
2505 — Requires owner or possessor of firearm to secure firearm with trigger or cable lock or in locked container except in specified circumstances.
2546 — Creates a credit against personal income tax for the cost of the criminal history check the state requires for transferring a firearm.
2705 — Directs Oregon State Police to establish voluntary firearm Do Not Sell List using secure internet website.
