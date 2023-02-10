PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has hired an Eastern Oregon company to remove debris left after police clear out homeless camp.

The city council at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, approved a contract for EBC Services of Halfway to handle the dirty work. Pendleton Parks and Recreation has mainly been responsible for past cleanups. Liam Hughes, parks and rec director, in a memo to the council estimated the contract will cost $60,000 to $130,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.