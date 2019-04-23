The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame jumped out of the gate for its 50th anniversary with handshakes, a busy bar and cake aplenty.
A few hundred attended the two-hour event Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hall of Fame at the corner of Southwest Court Avenue and 12th Street. Hall of Fame President Cydney Corey Curtis delivered a brief address, recounting the organization’s first meeting commenced April 23, 1969, at 8 p.m.
“We thought about having the party at 8, but that’s a little past my bedtime,” she quipped.
That first meeting ended up with 15 inductees — 10 people and five animals, including cowboys Yakima Canutt and George Fletcher and the great saddle bronc horse War Paint. They are among the 165 inductees today, she said, and what started in an office on the Round-Up Grounds grew into its own space to continue the mission of preserving the history of the Pendleton Round-up and Happy Canyon.
She added she wanted to read the names of the past Hall of Fame board members, but that list proved pages too long.
So in typical Pendleton fashion, she asked the crowed to give a round to applause for any former board members present, and in their turn for volunteers and any inductees at the event.
MaryAlice Alderman Ridgway led the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in presenting Corey Curtis and the hall with a decorative spur. Ridgway said that was a symbol of “spurring tourism on” for 50 years.
Susan Talbot, Hall of Fame vice-president, helped serve the two large cakes for the reception. She said she was pleased to see the turnout and support, and that was with an an hour yet to go.
The Hall of Fame’s upcoming season has plenty going on, as well, from new exhibits to the rodeo royalty fashion show June 12 at Hamely’s Slickfork Saloon. And May 15, Corey Curtis, said, is the annual meeting of the Hall’s board of directors and the next round of inductees.
And in recognition of the half-a-century mark, the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame is not charging admission.
Cydney Corey encouraged locals to bring their friends and families for visit.
For more information, call 541-278-0815.
