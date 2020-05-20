PENDLETON — State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, survived a primary challenge on Tuesday night, but still has to face off against a Democratic challenger in November.
Hansell, who is in his eighth year of office, received 92% of the vote in the Republican primary against Garison Lee Alger, a Pendleton carpenter. On the Democratic side, Mildred O’Callaghan of Joseph ran unopposed, sweeping up 97% of the vote.
Hansell said he was “gratified” by Tuesday’s wide margin of victory.
“Whenever you throw your hat in the ring, you’re always very pleased when it’s chosen,” he said.
As he looks forward to November, Hansell said he remains focused on issues surrounding agriculture, water, timber and other natural resources important to such a heavily agricultural district. He said he is already hearing reports of bills planned for 2021 that would “greatly affect” farmers’ work, and he is anxious to be able to address those in the next legislative session.
He also said he was pleased to hear of his former colleague Cliff Bentz’s victory in the Republican primary for Congressional District 2, and, if both men win in November, looks forward to working with him in a new capacity.
Hansell’s Democratic challenger, O’Callaghan, acknowledged Wednesday that it would be tough for a Democrat to win District 29, but she said she wanted to see Democrats provide more opposition to Republicans in red counties, and to spark increased voter turnout for Democrats in November, when a presidential election is on the line.
“I was disappointed in the Democratic turnout,” O'Callaghan said of Tuesday’s primary. She added, “My concern is trying to get more Democrats to be energetic in the general.”
She said in the coming months she will also be concerned with encouraging businesses in Wallowa County and the rest of the district to follow proper protocols to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
