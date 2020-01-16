SALEM — Sen. Bill Hansell made it official Thursday morning.
The state senator from Athena officially submitted paperwork to run for reelection in 2020 on Thursday morning.
He submitted the paperwork in Salem while there for legislative duty.
“I had made my intention known last fall,” Hansell stated in a recent news release. “It has been my honor to represent the good people of District 29 in the Oregon Legislature, and if the citizens want me to continue for another term, I’m willing and ready to serve."
This year marks Hansell’s eighth year as a senator serving District 29, which spans across Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam and Sherman counties as well as half of Wasco County.
Citizens will vote in the general election on Nov. 3. A primary is scheduled in May, and the filing deadline for District 29 candidates is March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.