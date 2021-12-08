SALEM — State Sen. Bill Hansell is being honored for his support for community colleges.
The Oregon Community College Association announced Tuesday Dec. 7, it was giving the Athena Republican one of its Howard Cherry Awards, a prize awarded to advocates, administrators and board members who contribute toward community colleges.
In a press release, the association highlighted Hansell’s support for community college funding, his regular attendance at “Workforce Wednesday” events last February and his work in 2020 and 2021 to preserve community college education in Oregon’s prisons.
“He is known for bringing his colleagues from around the state to Eastern Oregon and driving to other legislative districts in his pickup truck to encourage working across party lines to collaborate and better serve Oregonians,” the press release states. “While Blue Mountain Community College is in his home district, Sen. Hansell is a strong, passionate and supportive voice for all community colleges across the state.”
In his own press release, Hansell thanked the association for its recognition.
“Oregon’s community colleges are vital to our communities, from career and technical education to support our local economies,” he said in a statement. “I will always be a strong supporter of our community colleges, and I am thankful for the work that OCCA does to ensure legislators like me are aware of the challenges they face. Without them, we couldn’t make the educated decisions we do.”
Hansell and three other honorees will receive their awards at the association’s annual conference in Sunriver on April 14. At the conference, the association also will present the Cam Preus Award for Extraordinary Commitment to Community Colleges, an award named after a former BMCC president, who now is the association’s executive director.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.