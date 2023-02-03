Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, left, and State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, right, present Gov. Tina Kotek, center, a Pendleton Round-up calendar signed by the rodeo court on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Salem, at Kotek's speech to the joint House and Senate Republican caucus.
SALEM — State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Salem presented Gov. Tina Kotek a Pendleton Round-Up calendar signed by the rodeo court.
For 11 years Hansell has worked with Round-Up court directors to distribute signed calendars to members of the Oregon Legislature and state officials in "offices all over Salem," he said, promoting activities surrounding the rodeo and Happy Canyon.
Because of seismic testing around the capitol, the governor is operating out of the library on the mall rather than her office. Kotek's speech to the joint House and Senate Republican caucus offered an opportunity to present her one of this year's calendars.
"Court Director Harper Jones provided 10 signed calendars for me to give senators and Bobby Levy to hand out on her side," Hansell said. "Some colleagues look forward to receiving them and display them in their offices."
Kotek attended Round-Up for the first time this year, Hansell said, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
"I usually present the calendars by hand," he said. "It's an opportunity to shout out the Round-Up, Happy Canyon and Eastern Oregon. The recipients say, 'I've got to get out there.' The new Senate President Rob Wagner said, 'I'm coming.' A lot (of members) like to come. The Round-Up Association is wonderful. We can use the time for meetings to discuss funding projects. They get a feel for our area they can't get in any other way."
