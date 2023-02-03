IMG_4276.jpg

Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, left, and State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, right, present Gov. Tina Kotek, center, a Pendleton Round-up calendar signed by the rodeo court on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Salem, at Kotek's speech to the joint House and Senate Republican caucus.

 Bill Hansell/Contributed Photo

SALEM — State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Salem presented Gov. Tina Kotek a Pendleton Round-Up calendar signed by the rodeo court.

For 11 years Hansell has worked with Round-Up court directors to distribute signed calendars to members of the Oregon Legislature and state officials in "offices all over Salem," he said, promoting activities surrounding the rodeo and Happy Canyon. 

