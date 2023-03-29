IMG_1929.JPG

Rocky Brooks of Prosser, Washington, gases up his motor home Monday, March 27, 2023 at Arrowhead Travel Plaza, Mission. A House bill to allow self service at the pump could have enough traction to pass in the Oregon Legislature.

 John Tillman/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — State Sen. Bill Hansell said he is leaning toward voting for a bill to allow self-serve fueling.

The Oregon House voted 47 to 10 on March 20 for House Bill 2426, which would allow gasoline station owners to designate half their pumps for self-fueling. Owners still would be required to provide full service at the remaining pumps.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Peter Wong of the Oregon Capital Bureau contributed to this report.

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.