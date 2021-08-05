WESTON — It may have come later than many other banks, but the Weston branch of HAPO Community Credit Union has reopened.
According to a HAPO spokesperson, the bank branch reopened Monday, Aug. 2, after moving to an appointment-only format in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. The lobby now is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the branch closed from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch.
In an email, HAPO community relations director Crystal Contreras wrote that during its closure to the general public, the branch was converted to a secondary call center to handle a 30-50% uptick in customer service calls. Some employees also were relocated to Walla Walla to backfill some open positions. Contreras added that HAPO customers could continue to access their accounts at the bank machine outside the Weston Branch, on the HAPO website or in person, either by scheduling an appointment in Weston or visiting locations in College Place or Walla Walla.
“We want to thank the Weston team for their flexibility and commitment to serve our membership over the phone and as needed,” she wrote. “We commend them for their resilience and dedication to provide the best service. We also thank our membership and the entire Weston community for their trust, loyalty and patience through the pandemic. We are thrilled to reopen our doors to the community and look forward to continuing to offer relevant and convenient financial solutions.”
HAPO is one of the only banks in the Athena-Weston area. Athena went without an in-person banking option for several months after its U.S. Bank branch closed in 2016. The Bank of Eastern Oregon soon filled the gap in Athena the following year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.