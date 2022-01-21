PENDLETON — Harris Park is getting a new crossing bridge.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, approved a contract for Harry Johnson Plumbing & Excavation Inc. to install the structure at the county park near Milton-Freewater. The Walla Walla company was the low bidder at $600,397.50, beating out six competitors. The project includes $27,600 for bridge removal and $39,000 for the installation of a prefabricated steel bridge.
County Public Works Director Tom Fellows told the board the funding is coming through the state’s bridge program. The county “writes the check,” he said, and the state reimburses all but 10.2%.
Then the county also could receive money for the bridge from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If that funding comes through, Fellows said, the county would funnel the money into the state’s bridge program.
The county board also approved the creation of two new specialist positions in the county’s CARE Program to work with Umatilla County Community Justice.
The funding for the specialists comes from the state’s Justice Reinvestment Program, the state’s effort to provide counties with funds for crime prevention and treatment services with the goal of cutting down on Oregon’s prison growth. The county’s share of the state program for the 2021-23 biennium is $342,000.
Umatilla County Justice and the CARE Program have entered into an agreement for services related to Justice Reinvestment. Under the deal, the CARE program will provide two specialists to work with the county’s corrections clients to help with their needs.
In a related move, the board approved the creation of administrative position in CARES to assist its director, Jenni Galloway. She told the board in the meeting that some of the Justice Reinvestment money will help cover the cost of the position.
In other business, the board approved a payment of $22,600 to the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston, for renting bleachers for the 2021 county fair and for parking management for the 2019 and 2021 fairs.
