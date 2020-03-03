HERMISTON — Ridership for HART, Hermiston's public bus system, increased by about 1,120 passengers in 2019, according to the city.
In total, the free service gave 5,897 rides last year. More than 1,400 of the passengers rode during the morning and evening hours that were added partway through the year. The bus service had previously run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but now runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HART began in 2017, offering free rides to any member of the public. It is managed by Kayak Public Transit, with funding provided by the city and leveraged as matching funds for state and federal grants.
“We’re happy to see people taking advantage of the early morning and evening hours, and expect to see that increase as people get used to the expanded options,” assistant city manager Mark Morgan said in a news release. “We want to be attuned to the public’s needs and make sure everyone can get where they need to be, whether that’s the grocery story, a job, or a medical appointment.”
According to the release, the two most popular stops are Walmart (with 1,400 people getting on or off there) and the Hermiston Plaza where Safeway is located (1,350 riders).
