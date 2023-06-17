HERMISTON — Management of the Hat Rock Fire is back in local hands, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, and the almost 17,000 acre burn is 100% contained.

The state agency announced its task force turned over management of the fire to local authorities at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 17. All task forces are heading along with the incident management team.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.