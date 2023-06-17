HERMISTON — Management of the Hat Rock Fire is back in local hands, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, and the almost 17,000 acre burn is 100% contained.
The state agency announced its task force turned over management of the fire to local authorities at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 17. All task forces are heading along with the incident management team.
