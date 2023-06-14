 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Hat Rock Fire blows up to 10,000 acres

HERMISTON — What started as a response to douse a grass fire Tuesday morning, June 13, near Hat Rock State Park in northern Umatilla County would progress to a massive wildfire requiring help from virtually all local fire departments and more.

The hot, dry weather and high winds fed the Hat Rock Fire, which Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 estimated at one point in the evening to have grown to approximately 10,000 acres. The National Weather Service in Pendleton on June 12 issued a fire weather watch for June 13 for Gilliam, Morrow and Umatilla counties. The NWS changed that June 13 to a Red Flag Warning that was in effect until 9 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred