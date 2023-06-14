Hat Rock Fire blows up to 10,000 acres

Level 2 evacuations (area in yellow) have been issued Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023, in the area of the Hat Rock Fire in northern Umatilla County. The Level 2 evacuations means "get ready to go" and are for north of Highway 37 and Pendleton Cold Springs Highway, west of Kings Corner Road, north of South Juniper Canyon Road and west of Vansycle Road to the Washington border. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue members are going door to door to advise occupants.
Umatilla County Sheriff Office/Contributed Graphic
Flames spread Tuesday, June 3, 2023, in the Hat Rock Fire in northern Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1/Contributed Photo
Smoke from the Hat Rock Fire billows into the sky Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in northern Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1/Contributed Photo
The Hat Rock Fire leaves a smoldering hillside Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Northern Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1/Contributed Photo
A helicopter helps fight the growing Hat Rock Fire on Tuesday in Northern Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1/Contributed Photo
Level 2 evacuations (area in yellow) have been issued Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023, in the area of the Hat Rock Fire in northern Umatilla County. The Level 2 evacuations means "get ready to go" and are for north of Highway 37 and Pendleton Cold Springs Highway, west of Kings Corner Road, north of South Juniper Canyon Road and west of Vansycle Road to the Washington border. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue members are going door to door to advise occupants.
Umatilla County Sheriff Office/Contributed Graphic
HERMISTON — What started as a response to douse a grass fire Tuesday morning, June 13, near Hat Rock State Park in northern Umatilla County would progress to a massive wildfire requiring help from virtually all local fire departments and more.
The hot, dry weather and high winds fed the Hat Rock Fire, which Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 estimated at one point in the evening to have grown to approximately 10,000 acres. The National Weather Service in Pendleton on June 12 issued a fire weather watch for June 13 for Gilliam, Morrow and Umatilla counties. The NWS changed that June 13 to a Red Flag Warning that was in effect until 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.