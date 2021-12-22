PENDLETON — Pendleton police arrested three local men for stealing appliances from a home that’s for sale.
Pendleton police on Dec. 14 at 5:48 p.m. received a report of the burglary at the home on the 1400 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to a press release from Pendleton police Chief Chuck Byram. But the big clue to help crack the case came that morning.
An officer on patrol at 4:50 a.m. spotted a blue Honda Civic in the area of Southwest 37th Street and Southwest Jay Avenue.
“The vehicle drew the officer’s attention due to the fact that there were two occupants riding in the open truck while holding onto the handles of a dolly, towing the dolly behind the car,” according to Byram. “The dolly had a new washing machine strapped to it.”
The driver and the two occupants in the trunk told the officer they were moving the washing machine to their friend’s house, and they did not have a truck to transport the washer.
“While suspicious, the officer did not have any evidence at that time that led him to believe that a crime was being committed,” Byram stated. “The officer admonished the three individuals for violating motor vehicle laws.”
When the officer learned of the reported burglary, however, it was apparent to him the three individuals could be suspects.
Pendleton police followed up and found the washer and dryer in a Pendleton home, and on Dec. 17 arrested Eldon M. Browning, 41, and James L. Waligorski, 30. Police on Dec. 20 arrested a third suspect, Cody N. Pearson, 36. Police arrested the trio on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy.
