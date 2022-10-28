Designer Ellamae Looney of the Yakima Nation on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, discusses the importance of holding on to tribal fashion traditions at the Northwest Native Fashion Show and Summit Reception at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Mission. "To me, for Indigenous people, we should never let our Indigenous identity fade and continue with our traditions to pass it to the next generation," she said.
Model Venesiah Broncheau of the Nez Perce Tribe speaks Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, about representation and showing support for her tribe at the Northwest Native Fashion Show and Summit Reception at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Mission.
Jacob Wallis speaks Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, about his gratitude for the tribal design community joining together to help build the Northwest Native Fashion Show at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Mission.
MISSION — "There are no borders between Indigenous nations, we’re all people. We’re all people of the land," Laura Grizzlypaws declared as she prepared a crowd for the 2022 Northwest Native Economic Summit first-ever Northwest Native Fashion Show.
"We have to remember that there is beauty in our songs, beauty in our languages, beauty in our regalia, beauty in our fashion, beauty in each and every one of us, below us, beside us, upon us, around us, beneath us, the beauty is all around," Grizzlypaws said. "Here we are to celebrate and honor the work of indigenous fashion within communities here."
The show Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in the Columbia Snake Room of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation featured 14 Indigenous clothing designers and 20 models from Indigenous communities throughout the Northwest. Tricia Quaempts Hillard, originally from Pendleton, is a member of the Yakima Nation and brought her family and her designs to the show.
"The line that we’ve brought here is taking a traditional Native material and turning it into everyday wear, that’s what my line represents," she explained. "They have 20 models, some are families, one is my daughter, one is my niece. They are all beautiful Native girls."
Ellamae Looney, also a member of the Yakima Nation who lives in Pendleton, designed and brought clothes she said she has dreamed of making since she was in high school.
"The clothes I brought are T-shirts and ribbon skirts as well as a beaded necklace and earrings I made myself," she said.
She printed the shirts at Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts also on the reservation.
"I took a class in high school and loved printmaking, so I thought it’d be cool to make my own design," Loone said. "This is what I came up with, with the phrase I like to use, 'We shall never fade,'" Looney said. "To me, for Indigenous people, we should never let our Indigenous identity fade and continue with our traditions to pass it to the next generation."
Looney works at Ruby’s Indian Crafts and Supplies on the reservation where she sells some of her clothing and designs.
"I’m going to work on getting more items in there to sell and help the shop out, and help programs like the language program and help youth to keep heritage going," she said.
The Columbia Snake Room was full throughout the show with attendees cheering each of the models and designers throughout the evening. Models walked the catwalk as a live DJ mixed tunes the designers selected to pair with their looks. Venesiah Broncheau modeled for several designers at the Northwest Native Fashion Show, coming back to Pendleton where she was born, to participate.
"I came to support my tribe and come over here. I’m part of the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho," she said. "I’m Afro-Indigenous so my dad is half Native, half Black, and my mom is full Native American enrolled in Nez Perce, so for me it’s about roots. I like to show how different we are, how beautiful we are, on top of supporting beautiful designers from my land, my culture, my people."
She said she was probably wearing works of 10 of the 14 designers at the show.
"I recently moved to Portland to get signed as a model," Broncheau said. "I'm getting my name out there and showing people you can be who you want to be."
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
