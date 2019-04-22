The Umatilla County Fire District's HazMat team responded to Two Rivers Correctional Institution on Monday, after an employee in the prison's mail room said he opened an envelope, smelled a substance, and began to feel ill.
The employee, who UCFD did not identify, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center for an evaluation.
UCFD Lt. Jeff Armstrong said the HazMat team responded and did a thorough check of the building, but could not find anything. He said they also inspected all the mail that the employee had handled that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.