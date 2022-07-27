PENDLETON — The national suicide prevention hotline has changed its number. And for those throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties the rest of the nation, access during mental health crises became much easier.
On July 16, the United States officially changed its suicide hotline number to 988. It replaces the former number, 800-273-8255, a number that will still stay online indefinitely. Local health providers said they are hopeful the shorter number will help.
“It just means for us that it's easier for us to direct people where to help,” said Morgan Linder, Umatilla County Public Health Community Health supervisor. “For so long, the number was difficult to remember.”
Federal Communications Commission reported its staff in conjunction with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the North American Numbering Council released a report in August 2019 recommending the use of 988 as the thee-digit code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in 2005 and in its first year received 46,000 calls. The Lifeline reported receiving almost 2.4 million crisis calls in 2020, including 48,574 from Oregon. Since the Lifeline's inception, it has received more than 23 million calls.
The FCC in July 2020 established a plan to implement the number by July 16, 2022, and in October 2020 the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act became law, solidifying 988 into statute as the new Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line phone number.
The FCC has billed the three-digit number as a “direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress." The number also can be called if anyone is worried about a family member or friend.
With the longer number, 911 often was dialed in cases of a mental health emergency, prompting a police response. With a shorter number, the goal is getting those in need in contact faster with professionals prepared to deal with mental health situations.
Officials in Umatilla and Morrow Counties said they hope knowledge of the number will become widespread.
“We want to make it something people know about,” Linder said. “Often people need to call, and it won’t be the first place they reach out to.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority, suicide is the eighth leading cause of has death in the state. Suicide claimed the lives of 685 people in 2010 in Oregon, and in 2020, the number of fatalities was 835. Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in 2020 in Umatilla County, with 19 fatalities.
Linder recommended that anyone in the area who is struggling with mental health to call the number or get in contact with Community Counseling Solutions, which has eight locations throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties.
If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, dial 988 or visit your local health provider for help.
— East Oregonian news editor Phil Wright contributed to this report.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.